Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KFRC. Truist boosted their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

KFRC stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.34. 3,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,082. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.16. Kforce has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $81.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.57.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $359,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,381 shares of company stock worth $2,906,884 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 61,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

