Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 112,292 shares.The stock last traded at $235.91 and had previously closed at $231.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.12%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total transaction of $100,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

