Klever Price Tops $0.0375 (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a market cap of $127.55 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klever has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00059048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.32 or 0.07928692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00077031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,093.07 or 0.99900483 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053408 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Klever

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

