Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,564,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,449 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.70% of Kohl’s worth $120,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,314,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,426,000 after buying an additional 607,317 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1,627.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 568,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after buying an additional 535,601 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,585,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 395.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 528,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,138,000 after buying an additional 422,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

