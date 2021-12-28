Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $18.46 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $18,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after acquiring an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,800,000 after acquiring an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,365 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,966,000 after acquiring an additional 61,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. OTR Global downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,008.04.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG opened at $1,766.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,745.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,755.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

