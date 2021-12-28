Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Invests $15.85 Million in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 50,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 449.1% during the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,395,000 after purchasing an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Roku by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 444,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,067,000 after acquiring an additional 25,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $227.93 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.23 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.28, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.45.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.11.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock worth $138,505,823. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

