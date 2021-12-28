Kovack Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 520.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 71,155 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares during the period.

FPEI opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $21.72.

