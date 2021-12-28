Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $74.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.32. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APO shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,008,572 shares of company stock valued at $68,795,055 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

