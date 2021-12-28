Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1,211.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,432,000 after buying an additional 997,191 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 1,035.2% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 577,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,200,000 after acquiring an additional 526,768 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the second quarter worth about $76,254,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 90.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,915,000 after acquiring an additional 418,247 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 40.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,295,000 after acquiring an additional 338,086 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $157.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of -85.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.14. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $6,756,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 464,460 shares of company stock worth $76,264,352. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

