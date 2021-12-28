Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,795 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 138.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,834,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,436 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 659.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 968,603 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,413,000 after purchasing an additional 757,854 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,416,000 after purchasing an additional 648,835 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BTI opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $41.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

