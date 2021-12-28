Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,741.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 567,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,121,000 after buying an additional 537,112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 509,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,086,000 after buying an additional 432,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 116,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $20.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a current ratio of 33.04.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.76%.

ABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 10th.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

