KP Tissue Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Shares of KPT stock opened at C$10.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.39. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$10.00 and a 12 month high of C$11.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.04 million and a PE ratio of -15.57.
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$391.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$378.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
