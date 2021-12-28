KP Tissue Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of KPT stock opened at C$10.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.39. KP Tissue has a 12 month low of C$10.00 and a 12 month high of C$11.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.04 million and a PE ratio of -15.57.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$391.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$378.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KPT shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.20.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

