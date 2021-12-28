KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
KPT opened at C$10.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.39. KP Tissue has a 52 week low of C$10.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.36. The stock has a market cap of C$99.04 million and a PE ratio of -15.57.
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$391.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$378.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KP Tissue will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
KP Tissue Company Profile
KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.
