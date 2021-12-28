Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Head to Head Review

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) and Redwire (NYSE:RDW) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.3% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Redwire shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Redwire’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $747.70 million 3.26 $79.60 million $0.62 31.71 Redwire N/A N/A -$12.26 million N/A N/A

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Redwire.

Profitability

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Redwire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 9.76% 1.87% 1.11% Redwire N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Redwire, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 4 5 0 2.56 Redwire 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $27.89, indicating a potential upside of 41.86%. Redwire has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.04%. Given Redwire’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Redwire is more favorable than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions beats Redwire on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides space solutions and components for the space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. Redwire Corporation, formerly known as Genesis Park Acquisition Corp., is based in JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

