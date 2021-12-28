Kwikswap Protocol Price Reaches $0.0353 on Major Exchanges (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 28th. In the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $335,218.14 and approximately $54,258.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

