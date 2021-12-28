L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Boosted by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,892,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 67.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after buying an additional 28,573 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LHX opened at $210.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

