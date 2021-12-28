Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,500 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 375.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,909,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,968,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,653,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,744 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,792,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,732 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,231,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,714,000 after buying an additional 993,059 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,561,000 after buying an additional 730,794 shares during the period.

PAVE stock opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

