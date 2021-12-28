Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $169.67 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

