Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,861,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1,677.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 537,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 507,224 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 126.2% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 641,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 357,616 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2,530.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 275,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 264,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,956,000.

NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $15.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

