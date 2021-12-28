Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 260,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,010 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 211,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 735,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,460,000 after acquiring an additional 508,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

PEJ stock opened at $49.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $38.48 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

