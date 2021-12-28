Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Reduces Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,173 shares of company stock worth $6,202,690. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

