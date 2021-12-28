Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 960.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 78,220 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 53.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,099.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,195,000 after buying an additional 73,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 51.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 197,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,963,000 after buying an additional 66,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts stock opened at $137.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.03. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $139.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. Stephens upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.