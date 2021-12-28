Lancashire (LON:LRE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $589.95

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 589.95 ($7.93) and traded as low as GBX 505.50 ($6.80). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 510 ($6.86), with a volume of 113,354 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LRE. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 615 ($8.27) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($10.58) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.75) to GBX 730 ($9.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 615 ($8.27) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 708.43 ($9.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 516.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 589.95.

In related news, insider Simon Fraser purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.96) per share, for a total transaction of £10,360 ($13,926.60). Also, insider Michael George Dawson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 504 ($6.78) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($33,875.52). Insiders acquired a total of 16,660 shares of company stock worth $8,559,880 over the last 90 days.

About Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

