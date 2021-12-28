Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) were down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.40 and last traded at $65.44. Approximately 6,732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 746,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

A number of research firms have commented on LPI. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.85.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

