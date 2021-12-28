Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 2,291 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.49 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.