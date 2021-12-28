Larson Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,232 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $247,655.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $74,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPH opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a market cap of $912.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.68. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

