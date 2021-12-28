Larson Financial Group LLC Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,371 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 45,875 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

