Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.26 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

