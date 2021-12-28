Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 760 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

