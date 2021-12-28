Level One Bancorp, Inc. (LEVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Level One Bancorp has a payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Level One Bancorp to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Shares of LEVL opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $301.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Level One Bancorp stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of Level One Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.