Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY)’s share price rose 9.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71.

About Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY)

Light SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and commercialization of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Distribution, Trading and Others. The Generation segment generates electric power, which is based on the management of the hydraulic power of Paraíba do Sul and Ribeirão das Lajes rivers.

