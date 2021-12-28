Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $185,000.

IEMG stock opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $57.60 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.18.

