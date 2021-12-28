Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $325.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.80.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

