LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RAMP. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.00 and a beta of 1.17. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $127.29 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after buying an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 42.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

