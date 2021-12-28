LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,014,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,804 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $209,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 196,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

NYSE DELL opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.24. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 373,986 shares of company stock worth $25,505,083. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

