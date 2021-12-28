LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,747,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 65,084 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.27% of Chemours worth $108,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 15.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chemours by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Chemours by 10.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Chemours by 112.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 39,721 shares during the period. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CC opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.02. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 72.01%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In other news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark P. Vergnano sold 99,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $2,991,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock worth $3,806,890 over the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

