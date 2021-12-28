LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,221,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267,008 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.19% of Annaly Capital Management worth $145,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 64,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 39,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 28.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 111,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NLY. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.58. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

