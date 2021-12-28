LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,272,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,980 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $124,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,069,000 after buying an additional 81,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,687,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after purchasing an additional 81,643 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,595,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,803,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

NYSE CNO opened at $24.08 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.34.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

