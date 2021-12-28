LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,829,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 807,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $106,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,605,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,312 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 172.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after purchasing an additional 871,839 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,152,000 after purchasing an additional 776,692 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $62.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

STLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.