LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,174,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 67,539 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $162,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,310 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,611 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,488,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UHS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Universal Health Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $128.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.38.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.