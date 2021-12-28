LSV Asset Management Sells 149,400 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,849,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 149,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $135,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after buying an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 156.2% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,187,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after purchasing an additional 724,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 66.6% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,754,000 after purchasing an additional 579,757 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,135,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 874.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 448,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 402,403 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($8.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.