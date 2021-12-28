Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Now Covered by Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD opened at $5.23 on Monday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.88.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

