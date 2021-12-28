Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

LHDX stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. Lucira Health has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $37.99.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Lucira Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lucira Health by 1,664.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

