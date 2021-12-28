Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “
LHDX stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.17. Lucira Health has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $37.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lucira Health by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucira Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lucira Health by 1,664.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.
About Lucira Health
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
