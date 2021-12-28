Magellan Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $364.58 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.69, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.78.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.06.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

