Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 52 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,413,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.24.

Intuit stock opened at $652.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $184.84 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.93. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $357.69 and a twelve month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

