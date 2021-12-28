Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the credit services provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Manhattan Bridge Capital has raised its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 62.00% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. 13.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

