Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,431 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $17,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 64.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,083,000 after buying an additional 643,899 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Marriott International by 305.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after buying an additional 459,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after buying an additional 331,734 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,233. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $166.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.22. The company has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

