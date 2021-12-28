Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPMT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 108.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $383,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 105.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $2,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

GPMT stock opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $649.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.92%.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.