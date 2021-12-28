Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New Investment in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 16.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 36,562 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 41,040 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 21.9% in the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,652 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.

In other Orthofix Medical news, insider Kimberley A. Elting bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $30,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.14 per share, with a total value of $52,003.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 7,730 shares of company stock valued at $236,962 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.79. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $626.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

