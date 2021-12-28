Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $266,000 Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,718,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Universal Electronics by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 28,484 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Universal Electronics by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 53.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 71,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $541.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

