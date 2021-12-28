Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Takes $266,000 Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,221,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,718,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Universal Electronics by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 28,484 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Universal Electronics by 8.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 53.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 71,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ UEIC opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.46. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $541.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.13.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.